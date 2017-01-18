‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Suffers Fractured Vertebrae and More Injuries After Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley, star of the USA Network reality show, Chrisley Knows Best was involved in a horrifying car accident Monday night.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Chrisley’s father, Todd shared how his 19-year-old daughter is doing after the frightening crash.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah.”

The former Miss Teen USA pageant queen was reportedly driving a white, four-door vehicle through a rainstorm when she reached down to fix her floor mat. After learning it had been stuck under the gas pedal, Chrisley looked up only to find her car had veered toward the guardrail.

The Atlanta-based model has suffered a fractured vertebrae in her neck, several bruises and burns from the airbags.

