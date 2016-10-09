Chick-Fil-A Is Absolutely Killing Their Competition, Thanks to These Three Simple Words

Chick-fil-A has been ruling the fast food world for quite some time now, but it has to do with a whole lot more than their chicken, that honey mustard, ohhh and those waffle fries.

Business Insider reports that it actually has to do with the general principle of manners. The employees were the most likely of the 15 chains surveyed to say “please” and “thank you”, and they were also the most likely to smile at drive-thru customers. They also made eye contact 87.9 percent of the time.

In addition to what they said, their manners and mood was also reflected in their behavior. They ranked the second most likely to have a “pleasant demeanor.” The number one ranked is the up-and-coming fast-food chain PDQ.

“It’s all about speed and accuracy, but we know our customers appreciate that we can be nice while being fast and accurate,” Mark Moraitakis, senior director of hospitality and service design for Chick-fil-A, told QSR. “Eye contact and smiling go a long way in the drive-thru experience.”

Congrats to Chick-fil-A for their A+ service and standing out in the many fast dining options, proving that customer service does go a long way.

This story first appeared at Womanista.