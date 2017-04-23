Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Tatum Tease An On-Stage Reunion

Fans of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum know that their love sparked while the two filmed Step Up together. So there’s a special place in the hearts of everyone who loves the pair for seeing the two together in a performance.

According to E! News, that may be happening sooner than we expected!

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the two might be reuniting on stage for Tatum’s new show Magic Mike Live. We honestly can’t think of a better way to see these two back together again.

Especially after Dewan Tatum performed her husband’s opening number on Lip Sync Battle, the Vegas show would be the perfect fit.

“We might work together in this show if I have my way one day. There’s a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully some day some audience will get a nice surprise,” Dewan Tatum said.

Tatum on the other hand, thinks it’s more than a mere possibility. He’s practically confirmed that the reunion is impending.

“It’s almost a probability. It’s not even a chance it [won’t]. It’s just about when I can actually get a chance to get in shape to do it,” he said.

Somehow we have a hard time believing he’s not already in shape enough, but whatever he says. We know one thing for sure, audiences are going to eat it up when the time finally arrives for the dynamic duo to get steamy on stage once more.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com