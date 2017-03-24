Catfish Star Robert Brian Clark Dies At 33 In Motorcycle Accident

Catfish star Robert Brian Clark has passed away at the age of 33. The reality personality was killed in a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Daily Mail.

MTV News confirmed on March 24 that Robert Brian Clark died in a December 2016 accident on his 2011 black Yamaha FZGR bike when he “became airborne while crossing a set of railroad tracks.”

Clark was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a passing car on the highway, US Weekly writes.

The accident went down around 5 p.m., and Clark was pronounced dead at the scene just 20 minutes later.

Fans of the MTV series Catfish will remember Clark from the episode in season 2 of the show when the hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph helped Jesse Bettinger organize a get together with Clark. Bettinger and Clark had been involved in a three-year Facebook romance, and this was the first time the two of them met in person.

After Bettinger realized that Clark actually was the man he claimed to be in his photos, the two immediately fell head over heels for one another. However, they revealed that they later called it quits in an August 2013 “Where Are They Now” type special.

Bettinger took to Facebook to pay tribute to Clark after his death. “I’ll never forget our good times,” she wrote. “Your struggle is finally over.”

Jesse Bettinger was referencing the fact that Clark, a former Marine, had experienced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the past.

Because Clark’s death has now been brought to the forefront of attention, Bettinger penned another Facebook response to voice her irritations with the media reaching out to her.

“Don’t all of a sudden act like a friend of mine because Brian passed away. And really MTV? Fake a** producers call me to get info then do a tribute for Brian 3 months after he died… mostly all of you never even met him. All about the ratings…ugh!! This crap drives me crazy. Just let him rest in peace and leave me alone about it, please,” she wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Brian Clark’s family during this difficult time.

