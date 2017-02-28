This Old School Pic Of The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Tells A Different Story

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli posted a throwback photo of herself that will make your jaw drop to the floor. The image shows the 13-year-old as a young child looking drastically different than she does now.

yung BhadBhabie luvs u 😘 pic.twitter.com/ksnp4Nw4sv — BHAD BHABIE (@TheBhadBhabie) February 10, 2017

She captioned the photo: “yung BhadBhabie luvs u.”

Bregoli posted the snap on Twitter in response to World Star Hip-Hop sharing a music video by rapper Kodak Black that featured the young viral sensation.

In the pic, Danielle is resting her cheek on top of her mother’s head. She looks totally innocent as a little kid and much different than the tough-talking, profanity-spouting teen made famous on Dr. Phil.

After sharing on social media, Bregoli’s fans were clearly shocked by the pic and threw out more than 1k likes and 120 retweets.

Danielle, who goes by Bhad Bhabie on Twitter, shared a clip of the music video on social media. In the clip, the red-headed teen is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the Kodak Black tune.

Bregoli was filmed sitting on top of a white luxury car and holding a huge wad of cash in her hand.

“Thank you for letting me be in your video @KodakBlack1k !! #HowBowDah full video on @WORLDSTAR now,” she captioned the post.

Thank you for letting me be in your video @KodakBlack1k !! 💎💸 #HowBowDah full video on @WORLDSTAR now pic.twitter.com/bdroNnzWav — BHAD BHABIE (@TheBhadBhabie) February 9, 2017

When Danielle Bregoli isn’t making music videos and posting throwback photos, she has regularly been taking aim at Hollywood’s reality TV royal family: the Kardashians.

During a recent appearance on a radio show, Bregoli threw serious shade at Kylie Jenner.

“I don’t like her,” Danielle said, “like the way that she does s–t. It seems like she wants attention so bad.”

She continued by saying: “How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?”

Bregoli also went on to blast all of the Kardashians, check out the video here.

To keep up with Danielle Bregoli, follow her on Twitter here.

What was your reaction after seeing this throwback pic of “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli?

