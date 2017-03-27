Cash Me Ousside Girl Officially Signs Reality TV Deal

Get ready to see a whole lot more of the “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli because the teenager just inked her own TV deal.

On Friday, the 14-year-old viral sensation reportedly signed on with a major TV production company to appear in her own reality series, according to TMZ.

At this time, Bregoli hasn’t even filmed a single scene for the show. However, the producers believe that the series is going to be so insanely popular that they have already begun pitching the show to big networks. Given that Danielle Bregoli signed a deal with IMG’s original content department, she will have a tremendous amount of help getting her show on television.

Danielle Bregoli first rose to fame after an appearance on the TV show Dr. Phil. She was launched to stardom with her signature accent that she claims she developed from “the streets,” and her wild behavior.

Since her appearance on the talk show, Danielle Bregoli’s famous catchphrase – “Catch me ousside, how bout dah” – has become one of the biggest Internet memes ever.

The teen’s fame has continued to skyrocket in recent months. She has made headline news on multiple occasions for several different squabbles with family members and run-ins with the law.

Just last week, a disturbing video surfaced showing Danielle and her mother, Barbara Ann, engaged in brutal fight. The clip showed Danielle being thrown to the floor while she and her mother yelled profanities at one another. One of Danielle’s ex-friends supposedly was the one videotaping the scene.

This isn’t the first time that Danielle and her mother have butted heads. Earlier in March, the cops were called to Danielle’s Boynton Beach, Florida home after being notified of a potentially dangerous situation with her mother. A fight reportedly erupted after Barbara Ann kicked out Danielle’s friend. It’s possible that this is the same friend that ended up leaking the disturbing footage of Danielle and her mom.

Do you plan on watching Danielle Bregoli’s reality TV show?

