Casey Anthony Emerges From Seclusion To Attend Anti-Trump Rally

Casey Anthony surprisingly broke from seclusion Saturday night to attend a protest in Palm Beach, Florida.

Anthony was seen at a protest at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Anthony joined 3,000 other people in a 2.4 mile march from nearby Trump Plaza to the club, according to WPTV.

Although Anthony declined to go on camera, she did tell the TV station that she disagreed with President Trump’s policy positions.

You can see Anthony in a video from WPTV. She is seen walking through the crowd, waving and talking to people.

Anthony was with several unidentified women during the march.

It was definitely an unexpected appearance for the 30-year-old, who was once described as “one of the most hated women in America.”

She has kept a very low profile since her 2011 acquittal of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Last year, sources told People that Anthony was “bored” with her life in seclusion. She has started a photography business, but a source said that she has done very few projects. She spends most of the time surfing the Internet.

If you are unaware of Casey Anthony, she came into the public eye when her daughter Caylee Anthony was reported missing and later found dead.

On July 15, 2008, Caylee was reported missing in a 911 call made by her grandmother Cindy Anthony, who said she had not seen Caylee for 31 days and that Casey’s car smelled of a dead body. Cindy said Casey had given varied explanations as to Caylee’s whereabouts before finally telling her that she had not seen Caylee for weeks. After that evidence was found and Casey was charged with first-degree murder in October 2008, where she pleaded not guilty.

On July 5, 2011, the jury found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

