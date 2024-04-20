Casey Anthony Pitching Reality Show on Her Life Today

Casey Anthony refuses to stay away from the spotlight, reportedly looking to turn her infamous life into a reality series that offers "an intimate window into the daily life of one of the most controversial women in America. According to the New York Post, the show would be based on Anthony's day-to-day life in Florida, over a decade removed from the murder of her daughter, Caylee.

"In each episode, Casey will go about her day – working, socializing, dating. She will share her thoughts and opinions and will give an intimate look into her world," a proposal for the reality series details, according to the New York Post. The series would be produced in partnership with Anthony, who will star and executive produce the project.

According to the Post, the chances of the series being broadcast are slim but there is some reported interest by people unwilling to commit themselves. "I think that's a losing bet," one exec told the outlet. "It would get a large audience initially, but what's really that interesting about her life? Plus the backlash would be huge. Not worth it.

"I hope someone else has the balls to buy it. Because I definitely want to watch," they added. Anthony has been a beacon for outrage since she entered the public consciousness back in 2008. At the time, 2-year-old Caylee Anthony was missing and a nationwide hunt was undertaken by authorities.

Tragically, the child's remains were found in a wooded area near the Anthony family home. To add to the horrible situation, Anthony went from grieving mother to top suspect after she was caught in several lies and her alibis were discovered to be flimsy.

The 2011 murder trial was a massive headline-grabber, with Anthony becoming the focal point for defenders and accusers alike. The defense held that Caylee Anthony had drowned in the family pool and her mother was not a monster, turning Anthony into a villain for the close to 100 million people around the globe. Her not-guilty verdict rivals O.J. Simpson's for genuine shock across the nation.