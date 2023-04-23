Casey Anthony Peruses Kid Toys Shop During Day Two of Disney Visit

Casey Anthony continues to enjoy some time at Disney World in Orlando, just a hop, skip, and jump away from her stomping grounds near Tampa, Florida. After getting spotted checking in to the Disney World Resorts on Friday, Anthony was next spotted walking around looking at toys and stuffed critters that you'd buy for your kids.

According to TMZ, Anthony stopped by the stores in Downtown Disney Springs to get a look at what's offered to guests, falling right into a child's dream. For obvious reasons, this raised a lot of eyebrows with people online.

Anthony initially made headlines due to the disappearance and later murder of her daughter Caylee. As the outlet points out, Caylee's body was found close to Disney World, very close to the Anthony family home, and only several feet from the road.

The infamous "tot mom" soon grabbed true crime headlines and sparked an interest that hadn't been experienced since the O.J. Simpson trial in 1994. The 2011 trial wrapped up with a surprising not guilty verdict on the counts related to the murder, abuse, or manslaughter, with only the providing false information charges landing guilty verdicts. An appeal later got her charges reduced from four to just two.

Since then, life has been a whirlwind of different experiences for Anthony, including the stuff from outside of the main conundrum. Anthony has earned some enemies over the years, which has bitten her in public and allegedly ended with a drink thrown in her face.

She has also teased a tell-all book, and got a multi-part documentary series on Peacock where she told her side of the story once again, which if you followed the case, the similarities are there. There was also a wayward private investigator business she was involved with for a brief time, but it hardly lasted.

Now we know that Anthony is a Disney fan, meaning for some readers, you'll have a long look in the mirror and think about whom you're canoodling with in life. An unexpected consequence of this latest public outing is people thirsting over Anthony due to the photos snapped at Disney. If it drifts any further into the abyss, OnlyFans won't be far behind.