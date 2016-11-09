Canada’s Immigration Website Crashes As Donald Trump Leads 2016 Presidential Election

As Donald Trump leads in the polls on election night, droves of Americans are overloading Canada’s immigration and and citizenship website.

So many Americans are plotting to move to Canada, the website has actually crashed. Among those trying to access the foreign country’s rules and regulations for moving in are many of Hollywood’s celebrities, who have vowed to take part in a celebxit should Trump rise to power.

oh my god the canada immigration website is crashed because of #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/cEBWfG1fbo — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) November 9, 2016

It’s a common theme that resurfaces nearly every election cycle, but this time it looks like Americans are very seriously considering leaving the country.

