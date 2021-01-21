Macklemore Mocks Donald Trump's Election Loss in New Freestyle

✖

Macklemore took more than a few jabs at Donald Trump on his final day in office. Released Wednesday in honor of Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th president of the United States and as Trump and the former first lady arrived in Florida after departing the White House a final time, the rapper's latest freestyle, "Trump's Over Freestyle," mocked the now-former president and his loss in the 2020 presidential election, something Trump spent months attempting to overturn.

Shared with fans alongside a video of the song's in-studio recording, the freestyle starts off by calling out the "high-fiving, MAGA white boys, drinking White Claws" and the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He also takes aim at the "liberals out there being silent while Black people dying at the hands of police violence" before he goes on to declare, "Trump's over! He lost." The chorus takes multiple jabs at the former president, including getting kicked off social media during his final days in office and his impeachment on incitement of insurrection.

Although the chorus has a celebratory tone, calling on Americans to "throw a party on the White House lawn," the song carries much more serious notes and speaks on the lasting effects of the Trump presidency, calling Trump "a symptom that we ain't free from" and rapping, "half the country feels the same way that he does." The rapper also casts some doubt on Biden being in the Oval Office, calling him "another old white guy in the White House," and notes that while many had hope that 2021 would be a fresh start, "America still armed, dumb, and dangerous."

While "Trump's Over Freestyle" came on the president’s final hours in office, it is far from Macklemore's first track dissing the president. Along with appearing on the remix of anti-Trump anthem "FDT," shortly after Trump won the 2016 election, Macklemore released his single "Wednesday Morning," in which he reflected on the aftermath of the election and raising his daughter in Trump's America.

Macklemore has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, writing that he was "disappointed, shocked and shaken at my core" after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. In an Instagram post, he said he was left with "a sick feeling in my gut, riddled with anxiety," declaring, "Donald Trump is not raising my daughter. I am," and vowing to "encourage and nurture her to be who she wants to be. Teach her that her voice and actions can change the world. Teach her that she can do anything that a man can do. And one day, even become president of the United States of America."