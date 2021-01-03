Donald Trump's Tweet Accusing Ted Cruz of Election Fraud Resurfaces Ahead of Electoral College Challenge

A tweet from President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election has gone viral this week amid Trump and his allies' ongoing false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Today, one of Trump's biggest supporters in the United States Senate is Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, but in 2016 they ran against each other for the presidency. At the time, when Trump lost the Iowa caucus to Cruz, Trump accused Cruz of fraud and demanded that hte results be "nullified."

"Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified," Trump wrote at the time. Then as now, there was no evidence of voter fraud or election tampering, yet Trump claimed these conspiracy theories publicly and with false conviction. Cruz was an outspoken critic of Trump at the time, but just four years later, Cruz is staking his political career on the president. He is among 11 senators who are threatening to derail the transition of power this week when the U.S. Congress votes to certify the election results.

Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2016

Cruz and 10 other Republican senators have demanded a commission be formed to audit the results of the 2020 presidential election. If not, these senators say they will formally object to the Electoral College's results in Congress. While this would create more work for lawmakers, it has no real chance of changing the election results. However, it could further undermine faith in the U.S. government and give credence to Trump's conspiracy theories.

Dozens of investigations, audits and lawsuits of election results all over the country have turned up no evidence of widespread voter fraud or election tampering, but the president continues to claim the election was "rigged" in spite of the lack of evidence. The fact that lawmakers like Cruz — so recently a Trump critic — are indulging in this fantasy has Americans jeering. Here is a look at how they responded to this resurfaced tweet over the weekend.