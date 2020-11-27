Donald and Melania Trump Wish Americans a Happy Thanksgiving Amid President's Election Tweets

✖

Donald and Melania Trump sent Happy Thanksgiving wishes to Americans on Thursday, amid the outgoing president's continued election tweets. In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the first lady's spokesperson shared, "The First Family will be celebrating the day with immediate family for dinner at the White House. The President and First Lady wish everyone across the country a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving."

The First Lady's message came as Trump took to Twitter to continue is assault on the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, which has been called for Joe Biden, the current president-elect. "Just saw the vote tabulations," Trump tweeted on Thanksgiving day. "There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION." Notably, this and many of Trump's other tweets have been hit with a warning from Twitter, reading, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

In her own Thanksgiving message, Melania opted to send her well-wishes out to the many import frontline workers who have been battling the coronavirus for many months now. "On Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family [and] friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received," she wrote. "We are thankful for our service members, first responders [and] law enforcement for all they do to defend [and] serve this great Nation."

While the current U.S. president has been very adamant in his belief of widespread voter fraud, no concrete evidence has been brought forth to prove that such illegalities were in any responsible for Biden earning more votes in the election. " The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council even issued a statement on the matter, confirming that the 2020 election was quite secure, and that the organization has found no evidence of voter fraud. The EIGCC important as it is made up of senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the US Election Assistance Commission, as well as state-level election officials and voting machine industry representatives.

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result," the group said, per the BBC. "While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the group — . "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."