Caitlyn Jenner Shares New Details About Her Love Life

Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir, The Secret of My Life, is out on April 25, and shocking revelations have been spilling out in advance.

The latest reveal, courtesy of the Daily Mail, addresses Jenner’s sex life since revealing her transition in 2015. She has lost all desire to have sex with a woman and doesn’t plan it for the foreseeable future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time” she reportedly wrote. “A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever.”

As for a male companion, Jenner currently is fine being single on that front, as well. However, she’s still open to the possibility.

“Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness….will make me feel differently,” she wrote.

That day may come soon, as the 67-year-old I Am Cait star also reveals her gender reassignment surgery was a resounding success. She completed the surgery in January, and says it’s made her feel “not only wonderful but liberated.”



UP NEXT: Caitlyn Jenner Makes Huge Claim About Ellen DeGeneres In New Memoir

Overall, the former Olympic athlete has no regrets about finally transitioning. It’s changed her life for the better, and she’s not looking back.

‘I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life,’ she wrote. “I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two-thirds of my life.”

The Secrets of My Life has been stirring up all kinds of controversy ahead of its release. In the book, Jenner makes several interesting claims involving Ellen DeGeneres and O.J. Simpson, among others.

Read about my journey in my book The Secrets of My Life released April, 25! #SecretsOfMyLife A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]