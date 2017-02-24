Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Donald Trump ‘This Is A Disaster’

Keeping Up With the Kardashian star and Republican Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter with a message to President Donald Trump.

The Olympian-turned-reality star, who is perhaps the most high-profile face of the transgender community was quiet at first after the Trump administration withdrew Obama’s guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools. But she broke her silence over 24 hours later in a tweet and video message.

Wearing a pink blouse and dark denim, Jenner spoke directly to the camera.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

“I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community,” she said, holding up her hand like a mock telephone. “Call me.”

Jenner’s video also included a message for transgender kids and bullies, even taking a shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear,” she said. “Now I have a message for the bullies: You’re sick. And because you’re weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.”

Jenner has been a Trump supporter from the very beginning stating that he would be a better candidate for women than Hilary Clinton. She was spotted attending an inauguration eve dinner at Washington’s Union Station alongside House Speaker Paul Ryan.

She’s also tweeted messages saying, “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I’m here to help!”

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I’m here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

