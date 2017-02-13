Cage the Elephant wins Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards.

The album edged out California by Blink-182, Magma by Gojira, Death of a Bachelor by Panic! At The Disco, Weezer by Weezer.

Cage the Elephant was only nominated for this award.

Huge congrats to Cage the Elephant for stomping the competition, much the way a real elephant would if someone placed a puny little Grammy Award in front of it!