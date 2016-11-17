Brooke Mueller Has Been Hospitalized

Charlie Sheen’s ex, Brooke Mueller, was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation after an alleged case of child abuse.



It appears Mueller may have been under the influence when she allegedly struck her children. Law enforcement found Mueller on Interstate 15 near a small town in Utah with her 7-year-old twins and her nanny inside the vehicle.

Mueller was transported to an area hospital to be given a psychiatric evaluation, and her children were taken away from her and given to a family member.

It’s unclear how long Mueller will stay in the hospital, but if she is determined to be mentally unsound, she will likely be forced to stay for an extended period of time.

[ H/T TMZ ]