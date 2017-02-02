Britney Spears Just Revealed The Selfie Of All Selfies

On Tuesday, Pop superstar Britney Spears took to Snapchat to share arguably her sexiest selfie of all time. The 35-year-old snapped a photo of herself in the mirror wearing an extremely low-cut pair of sweatpants that showed off her pelvis tattoos.

While the “Toxic” singer didn’t share the photo herself, her hair stylist, Justin Anderson, put Spears’ toned body on full display in an Instagram story he posted on Wednesday, according to Daily Mail.

Anderson posted the photo with the humorous caption: “Why brit always missing a fingernail.”

In the revealing selfie, the mother of two was rocking french tip acrylic nails, and a blush-colored tee shirt that was just barely hanging on to her shoulders.

This isn’t the only time this week that the Grammy-award winning musician has flaunted her fit figure. On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram during her workout. The “Baby One More Time” singer was wearing skin-tight yoga pants, and a pink sports bra.

Spears showed off her rocking abs as she did curls with a bar in the first part of the video. Britney then displayed her slim figure as she did squats and push press with the bar while the person taking the video transitioned to filming behind Britney.

🐯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Britney has been staying fit for her residency at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood AXIS arena. During her Piece of Me show, Britney wears some seriously daring outfits that show off a lot of skin.

Earlier this week, Spears shared a video from a recent concert. “The Baby One More Time” songstress was filmed wearing a lingerie type ensemble with thigh-high boots.

Check out the video below:

Highlights from last night! Ready for another show #PieceOfMe A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

To keep up with Britney Spears, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Britney Spears’ most recent selfie?

[H/T Daily Mail]