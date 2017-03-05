Britney Spears Continues Her Solo Runway Fashion Show In New Video

Who needs New York or Paris Fashion Week? Britney Spears continues to prove that you can be a sexy runway fashion star right from the comfort of your own multi-million dollar home.

Another day, another runway 👠👠👠 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Rocking three different looks, Brit twirls and stuns in each one.

The first is a white, long-sleeved, backless number that is dangerously short and shows off her gorgeous legs. The second is a cowgirl-style outfit, complete with ripped jeans, cowboy boots, a white crop top that shows off her fit midriff, and a cowboy hat. The third and final outfit is a short, sleeveless, green dress that hangs on by one shoulder, showing off those fit arms of hers.

No word on who’s doing the videography and directing for Britney’s stunning hallway fashion shows, but there’s a good possibility it’s her new beau, Sam Asghari. Being a fashion model himself, he’d certainly be able to give her some tips on how to work the camera.

There’s just no topping the queen of bubble-gum pop when it comes to homemade runway shows.

Just doing my own runway show 🌺🌺🌺 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

