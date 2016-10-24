British Musician Pete Burns Dies at 57

Musician Pete Burns has died of a heart attack at age 57, PEOPLE reports.

(Photo: Twitter / @people)

Burns’ management confirmed the British singer’s death Monday afternoon, releasing a statement to Burns’ official Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have to break the tragic news that out beloved Pete Burns of (Dead or Alive), died suddenly yesterday of a massive cardiac arrest,” the statement read. “All of his family and friends are devastated by the loss of our special star. He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories the has left is with.”

“We have no more words,” the statement continued. “He will live forever in our memories.”

Burns was most well-known for his 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record),” fronting pop band Dead or Alive in the 1980s and appearing on Celebrity Big Brother 4 in 2006.

The statement added that Burns’ team will release more information after they’ve “had a chance to come to terms with our devastating loss.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.