Brad Pitt Wants Joint Custody Of Kids With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt wants joint physical custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s six children and will not go down without a fight, Us Weekly reports.

According to TMZ, the Fight Club actor, 52, wants to coparent their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

The news of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce came as a shock to everyone including Pitt.

“Brad only found out about the divorce decision yesterday,” an insider told Us.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Monday, September 19, after 12 years together and two years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking sole physical custody of their children requesting Pitt only receive joint legal custody.

According to another insider, the couple had been fighting about parenting styles for a while. “They came so close to this before. They fought a lot over the years and disagreed about many things.”

