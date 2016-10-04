Brad Pitt ‘Can’t Believe This Is What His Life Has Become’

Brad Pitt is “still totally crushed” about the recent events that have occurred after his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce on Sept. 19.

The estranged couple was married for two years and together for 12 years.

“He can’t believe this is what his life has become and he’s in bad shape but the kids are the only thing he’s hanging onto,” a source told Us Weekly of the 52-year-old Moneyball actor. “He’s been leaning heavily on his family and speaks to his parents and close friends and his manager constantly. His mom has been talking to him constantly.”

The parents of six settled on a temporary agreement that extends to October that will allow Pitt to see the couple’s children. They are parents to Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Both parents will have joint legal custody and they agreed to have the children stay with Jolie for the time being. Pitt will have his first visit with his children after being apart supervised by a therapist.

A second source told Us that both parents will receive individual counseling and also attend family counseling with their children. Pitt will also undergo voluntary random drug and alcohol testing.

“He will cooperate in whatever way he can,” the first source adds. “He loves those kids more than anything.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com