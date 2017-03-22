Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Now Talking Again

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly made significant strides since calling it quits on their marriage back in September. The former A-list couple is back on speaking terms according to a source close to the World War Z star and his estranged wife.

“He’s much happier,” the source said. “He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

Back in January, Brad, 53, and Angelina, 41, reached an agreement to keep their divorce and custody proceedings private. While the negotiations are ongoing, it has clearly been a huge weight off of Brad’s shoulders not to have the family’s dirty laundry aired out in the media.

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the insider said. “This is a work in progress.”

Even though she filed for divorce from Brad and originally claimed that he was physically abusive to their son during an argument on a private jet, Angelina still maintains that he is “wonderful” father. Pitt also feels that his Maleficent star ex is a great mother to their six kids.

“[Brad’s] always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that,” the source said.

Following his split from Angelina, Brad wasn’t able to spend much time with their kids. However, he has been able to be with the children more regularly now.

“He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A.,” another source close to Pitt said. “He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down.”

Earlier this week, some rather interesting insights about Brad Pitt surfaced about how he has been spending his time while Angelina and the kids have been busy traveling the world.

Sources revealed that he has teamed up with his British artist pal to work on a sculpture and that he spends almost 15 hours of the day crafting the piece. Pitt reportedly goes to the L.A. art studio all day and listens to sad music.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” an insider said. “Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace.”

“Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He’d rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.”

