Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Settlement Details Locked, Drug Tests Invovled

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly reached a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their children. The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services helped the couple come up with the short-term arrangement, and it involves random drug testing and therapists, according to TMZ.

The DCFS presented the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors with two options: come to an agreement, or fight it out in court. Sources close to the situation have revealed that both Brad Pitt (52) and Angelina Jolie (51) agreed with the DCFS.

The four terms of the temporary arrangement are as follows…

Full physical custody of the 6 children will go to Angelina.

Brad will get visitation with the kids, but a therapist must be present for the initial visit. The therapist will then determine whether Brad will be allowed to have unmonitored visits, or insist upon being present every time Pitt is with the children.

Brad will be put through random/drug testing. Angelina is of the belief that her now ex-husband had problems with both weed and alcohol. However, Brad’s first test was negative for both drugs and alcohol according to law enforcement sources.

Individually, Brad and Angelina will undergo counseling sessions. Also, Brad and Angie will unite with the children for family counseling.

Depending on how this settlement plays out, the DFCS may turn the matter over to the courts, or impose new ground rules. The aforementioned agreement will only last for another 3 weeks.

