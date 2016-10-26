Body Found In Forest Near Burned Truck, Suspect Seen Taking Money Out Of His ATM Account

In Idaho on Tuesday, the Post Falls Police Department discovered the body of a missing man in the Couer d’Alene National Forest near Hayden.

The police made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday that they located Bo Kirk’s body in the forest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kirk went missing on Saturday night after work. He left his house around 7 p.m. and his family believed that Kirk would be home about 20 minutes later. However, he never returned.

Several hours later, Kirk’s truck was found engulfed in flames near Athol. Kirk was nowhere to be found, according to KHQ.

The police learned during the investigation that Kirk’s debit card had been used to withdraw money from the ATM machines.

Law enforcement later obtained and released surveillance footage showing a man driving Kirk’s truck. The man was wearing a bandana to hide his face and was seen pulling money from the ATM off of Kirk’s account.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police discovered a body that was in the forest near the location where Bo Kirk’s truck had already been found on fire.

At the time the body was found, the police would not confirm nor deny whether it was Kirk. Shortly thereafter, Kirk’s sister shared a message on Facebook that seemed to indicate that the police found his body and Kirk had died.

The Post Falls Police confirmed the body found on Tuesday was Kirk’s during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if there was a criminal on the loose that was a threat to the public, Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said, “We don’t know at this time.”

The case has been especially difficult for Sheriff Wolfinger as he said that he knows Bo Kirk personally.

After viewing the footage from several banks where money was taken from Bo’s account, the authorities noticed a red vehicle following behind Bo’s pickup truck.

Bo Kirk’s death is still being investigated in order to determine the details of the case. Before the cause of death can officially be released, the authorities will be conducting an autopsy on Bo Kirk’s body.

The police have requested that the businesses in the Government Way in Hayden area come forward with any surveillance footage they might have. At this point, the detectives on the case have received more than 300 tips.

In order to help with funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Kirk’s family.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bo Kirk’s family and friends.

[H/T KHQ]