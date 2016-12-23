Suspect Charged In Bridalplasty Murder Case

The police have formally charged Jackie Jerome Rogers with the murder of Bridalplasty contestant Lisa Marie Naegle, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the state will not pursue the death penalty for Rogers. While the crime could have been filed as a death penalty case, the investigators have classified the murder as a “crime of passion.”

The nursing student was charged with murder with special circumstances using a dangerous and deadly weapon.

The two were seen partying together on the night of Naegle’s murder, and left the venue in Torrance, California together. Photos of the two surfaced on the Internet earlier this week.

One of the pictures showed Naegle holding a drink in her hand while dancing during a performance by rapper Too Short. The photo was taken around 12:16 AM on Saturday morning.

When Naegle told Rogers that she wanted to end their affair, he reportedly took a hammer to her head and struck her 7 times.

On Monday night, Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, first alerted the cops that his wife was missing.

The missing person notification from the police read: “Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, from San Pedro, was reported missing on Sunday, December 18, 2016 after failing to return home from a birthday party she attended Saturday at Alpine Village in Torrance, CA. She also failed to show up to teach a nursing class Sunday at West Los Angeles College. Lisa Marie’s last contact was at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to say she was stopping for food on her way home, but she never arrived. Her phones goes straight to voicemail.”

Derek Harryman had an inkling that something bad happened when his wife didn’t return after the party. He told KTLA: “There’s video footage that was just discovered from Alpine Village within the last hour showing my wife getting into a black SUV. Her missing work, her not calling anybody, a million red flags.”

As it turns out, Naegle was getting into the car with Rogers.

Naegle’s body was found by police on Tuesday after Rogers admitted that he buried the former reality star in a shallow grave in the backyard of his Inglewood, California home.

Initially, Rogers wasn’t forthcoming to Naegle’s family. However, he eventually confessed to the crime when questioned by the police.

“We begged and pleaded that he’d come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where were things, and when he left her, but while he was talking to us and telling us his story, multiple different times he said he absolutely did not go home with her, or did not take her home,” Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, Naegle’s sister, said while talking to ABC 7.

Rogers will face 26 years to life in prison if convicted. The D.A. is suggesting that the judge on the case set Rogers’ bail at $2.02 million, TMZ says.

[H/T TMZ]