Missing Missouri Woman’s Body Found Near Second Set Of Human Remains

Police confirmed Wednesday that they have found the remains of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, who went missing seven months ago.

According to authorities in Kansas City, someone happened upon the remains in a rural area of Cass County. This new evidence has officially shifted the focus of the case to a homicide investigation.

Runions, a baker at a retirement center, was last seen in Kansas City on Sept. 8, 2016, when she left a party with Kylr Yust, a friend of her boyfriend’s. Some days later, her car was found abandoned and torched.

Kylr Yust was arrested and charged with intentionally burning her vehicle, though he pled not guilty to the charge.

At this time it’s not clear whether 28-year-old Yust will face additional charges now that the remains have been found, but there is sufficient reason to believe that he might have been involved.

Kansas City police have said that Yust was actually a suspect in the disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, his former girlfriend. At 17 years old, she was last seen in May 2007 at Belton High School.

Authorities told reporters that there was a second set of remains found in the same location as Runions’, however it could take several weeks or even many months to positively identify them. They emphasized that it’s too premature to speculate at this time whether those second discovered remains belong to Kopetsky.

Captain Kevin Tieman, of the Cass County Sherriff’s Office, said that investigators are also searching the scene for any possible additional remains.

According to a police report, in September of 2011, Kylr Yust pled guilty to a charge of domestic violence after he choked and hit his then-pregnant 18-year-old girlfriend. The unnamed victim told police that Yust told her, “I’ve killed people before, even ex-girlfriends out of sheer jealousy. I will kill you.”

She also alleged Yust told her that he had killed her three cats and would kill her family if she reported him to the cops. Court records state that a judge in Kansas City filed an order of protection, which was later dismissed.

Yust is currently in police custody and calls to his attorney, Molly Hastings were not returned.

