Ridley Scotts Reveals New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Arriving With ‘Alien: Covenant’

Ridley Scott has recently confirmed that the latest trailer for Blade Runner 2049 will be arriving along with the release of Alien: Covenant.

It’s a good year to be a Ridley Scott fan, with two of his seminal films getting additional installments in 2017.

The first of those films, Alien: Covenant, will be hitting theaters May 19. Scott directs the film, which takes place after Prometheus and before the ’79 Alien.

A few years ago, fans of the franchise became thrilled with the announcement that Scott would direct the prequel film Prometheus, but with many complications during the film’s development, many fans felt underwhelmed.

With only a handful of tenuous connections to the original film, Prometheus bewildered fans with its relation to the franchise, with some elements feeling forced into the narrative.

During a recent interview, Scott clarified that those mysterious elements won’t be as prevalent in Covenant.

“Prometheus leaves us with a lot of questions and Covenant answers a lot of those questions,” Scott explained to The Big Story.

For those fans disappointed with the lack of xenomorphs in Prometheus, Scott also assured the familiar beast would return. “We found out that the good old beast was still very popular with the audience, so I decided to reinject some of his presence back into it,” Scott explained. “It gets pretty gnarly. I’m very pleased with it actually.”

Scott stepped away from the director’s chair with the highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049, allowing Arrival‘s Denis Villeneuve to take charge.

Harrison Ford returns to the franchise, with the cast adding Ryan Gosling to explore the Blade Runner program. Scott helped put together the script for the sequel as well as produced.

Some have accused Scott of revisiting the films that made him a success to counteract his new films that have disappointed audiences, like Exodus: Gods and Kings, but Scott disputes that.

“I never look back,” Scott confessed. “I only look forward and think I’m very lucky to be able to do that.”

Despite not wanting to look back, the concept that a sequel to one of his classic films gets a new trailer when his latest films hits theaters “will be cool,” according to the director.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters May 19 and Blade Runner 2049 lands October 6.

