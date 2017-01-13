Black Chyna Shows Off Her Twerking Moves For Hubby Rob Kardashian In New Video

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian shared a video of Blac Chyna showing off her twerking moves. The reality stars were walking into their house when Chyna decided to shake her booty for her future husband.

Rob Kardashian posted the video with the caption: “oh Hey Robert.”

Since sharing on Instagram, Rob’s video has been viewed more than 1.75 million times. Clearly, his followers enjoyed seeing Chyna twerking because the post received over 123k likes, and more than 1.6k comments.

When Rob isn’t posting videos of his fiancé twerking, the 29-year-old has been sharing photos of his newborn daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Earlier this week, Rob Kardashian posted an adorable snap on Instagram from Dream’s recent doctor’s visit.

“Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old! Woohooooo I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much !!” Rob wrote in the caption.

Since giving birth to her second child a couple months ago, it’s clear to see from the twerking video that 28-year-old Blac Chyna is feeling better about her body.

Chyna recently explained that she is finally able to get some “me time,” and is spending a lot of it trying to get back in shape following her pregnancy.

“I feel confident,” Chyna said while talking with E! News in Las Vegas at the 1 OakNightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

What was your reaction after seeing this Blac Chyna twerking video?

