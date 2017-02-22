Blac Chyna Reveals Massive Weight Loss In New Snapchat Pic

Since giving birth to her adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian back in November, Blac Chyna has been on a mission to shed her post-baby weight. The 28-year-old took to Snapchat on Tuesday to share her progress thus far, and she clearly has been working out extremely hard.

The Rob & Chyna star posted a video showing that she’s dropped an astounding 40 pounds! She shared the video with the caption: “From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 13 – Summer 2017.”

The former exotic dancer has been outspoken about her plans to trim down her bod. She told her fans that her daily regimen would consist of “Strict diet/ Waist training/ Detox tea/ Working out.”

Blac Chyna may not be down to her target weight for this coming summer, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her curvy physique. In the past few weeks, the mother-of-two has posed for several steamy photo shoots that are almost NSFW.

Her most recent sexy pics showed her rocking a see-through red bodysuit that left almost nothing to the imagination. Chyna completed her racy look with her hair in braided pigtails and a corset-style belt that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Another recent photoshoot saw Chyna sporting a drastically different look than her fans are accustomed to seeing from her. Her hair was dyed in a platinum shade that looked stunning in contrast to her black, intricately-designed bodysuit.

While things seem to be going well with Chyna’s weight-loss plans, her personal life has been a bit more tumultuous. Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now living separately, and reports claim that the former lovebirds have completely called off their wedding.

An insider close to the two recently explained to People magazine that Rob and Chyna split “a while ago.”

“The wedding plans are off,” the source said. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

