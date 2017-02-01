Blac Chyna Reveals Her Most Eye-Popping Instagram Photo Yet

Blac Chyna just shared one of her most NSFW photos ever. The 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a topless pic that will make your jaw drop.

Chyna captioned the photo: “Queen.”

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

After only a couple hours, Chyna’s steamy snap racked up more than 184k likes. Many of the former stripper’s followers took to the comments section to mention how similar the photoshoot was to the nude, white paint photoshoot Kim Kardashian did back in 2015.

In the snap, the Rob & Chyna star left almost nothing to the imagination. The mother of two was topless with white paint that barely preserved her modesty.

These most recent photos have once again brought up the allegations that Blac Chyna has attempted to cash in on her connections to the Kardashian family.

Towards the end of 2016, a feud actually broke out between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians after Rob’s Kardashian’s fiancé attempted to trademark the name, Angela Renée Kardashian.

The Kardashian clan attorneys filed documents in court that claim Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney “own and control the right in the ‘Kardashian’ brand and related trademarks and services marks.

The court doc also stated: “[They have] spent, and continue to invest, a substantial amount of time, resources and money in protecting, advertising and promoting the ‘Kardashian’ marks [and] the public has come to associate goods and services bearing the ‘Kardashian’ marks [with them].”

“[Blac Chyna] is deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity [of the Kardashians and it is] likely to cause confusion, or to cause mistake, or to deceive consumers.”

Check out the video from Kim Kardashians extremely similar white paint photoshoot below:

Blac Chyna isn’t the only one that has been posting sexy snaps lately. The Kardashian-Jenner crew has been on vacation in Costa Rica this week and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have all posted some seriously steamy shots. Check out the pics here.

Do you think this is Blac Chyna’s sexiest photo ever?

