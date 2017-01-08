Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reportedly Back Together

It looks like the New Year is good for bringing people together, or, perhaps, in this case, it was the health scare. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian seem to have made up and gotten back together. The two reality stars seem to have put their recent troubles behind them and could even be back on track for a 2017 wedding.

It seems that all Kardashian needed to get Chyna back was to be rushed to the hospital. Kardashian had been having complications with his diabetes that were brought on by the stress and depression of his most recent issues with Chyna. The two were on speaking terms after their very public and very cruel fight a week before Christmas, but it didn’t look like there were officially back together until now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mariah Carey Tweets After Awkward New Year’s Eve Performance

When Kardashian was rushed to the hospital, Chyna was there by his side, making it seem that maybe the two weren’t completely over. Now it seems that they are indeed back together. The two reality stars spent New Year’s Eve partying together. What’s more, it looks like Chyna is back to wearing her engagement ring.

Of course, just because the two are back together doesn’t mean that everything will be all fine and dandy. It’s been clear over the last month that the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan isn’t too happy with the way Chyna treats Kardashian or the crazy amount of drama she tends to bring along with her. So, who knows what will happen now that it seems that Kardashian and Chyna’s wedding is back on.

Though, if Kardashian finds that being with Chyna makes him happy enough to stay healthy, watch what he eats, and keeps his diabetes under control, then maybe his being back with Chyna isn’t such a bad thing in the long run.

More: Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth A Massive Smooch On New Year’s Eve | Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband William Tell | New Ronda Rousey Photo Surfaces Of Her Hugging Fan After Loss To Amanda Nunes | Pink Shares Photo Of Daughter Willow Holding Her New Baby Brother Jameson

[H/T TMZ]