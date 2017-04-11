Bill & Ted Save the Universe Is Coming This Summer From BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios today announced that everyone’s favorite time-traveling duo from San Dimas are back in Bill & Ted Save the Universe, a new series launching in June from the creative team behind Bill & Ted Go To Hell — and this time it’s intergalactic!

Writer Brian Joines and artist Bachan are reunited to continue Bill & Ted’s adventure. Derek Charm will provide covers. Strange things are afoot in the cosmos, and the Wyld Stallyns are pulled into an intergalactic conflict between a group of fans looking to spread the word of their music and a rigid alien law-enforcement officer who thinks their music does more harm than good.

“In Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the duo was tasked with creating a song to save the universe. While they never got around to that, fast forward a couple centuries, and their music is now something galaxies fight over. In Bill & Ted Save the Universe, Bill & Ted’s music is supposed to bring peace to the cosmos, but peace doesn’t just happen overnight — there’s always resistance to anything that rattles the status quo,” said Joines. “It’s such a broad, fun, goofy tale that as long as you maintain those levels, there’s really nothing that’s off the table in terms of where you take the story and the characters. They’ve already time-traveled and visited the afterlife — why NOT send them on some big intergalactic adventure next?”

The title is an interesting one, considering how Keanu Reeves recently described the planned story to Bill & Ted 3: “There’s a cool story. Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that yet. So the pressure of having to save the world — their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them. But then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart. “

This will be Joines and Bachan’s fourth project together at BOOM! Studios. The pair first worked together on BOOM!’s Imagine Agents back in 2013, which has subsequently been optioned as a feature film by 20th Century Fox with Michael Keaton attached to star and produce the film. Joines and Bachan have previously adventured through the Bill & Ted universe with a short in Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Return and on the Bill & Ted Go to Hell series, which was one of Barnes & Noble’s top graphic novel picks of March 2017.

“I’m excited to be paired with [Bachan] again and to see what he does! He did such a great job with the characters for Bill & Ted Go to Hell and now he gets to combine that with the same ‘freak-flag’ design style he used for Imagine Agents, only now with alien races,” said Joines.

“Bill & Ted is one of the most fun, inventive, and lovable franchises out there,” said associate editor Alex Galer. “Having Brian Joines and Bachan reunite on another Bill & Ted adventure is most triumphant! Bill & Ted Go to Hell was an absolute blast, and we have some incredible surprises in store for fans as we take them on a journey to save the universe.”

Bill & Ted Save the Universe is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WWE, Sons of Anarchy, Kong of Skull Island, Big Trouble in Little China, Escape from New York, and Planet of the Apes.