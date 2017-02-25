Bill Cosby Rape Case Details Revealed That Favor The Comedian

Comedian Bill Cosby is getting ready for trial that would start in June and faces three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, 79-year-old Cosby could go to jail for up to ten years in addition to many fines. The incident in question took place in 2004 and despite the amount of women who have come forward to support to victim’s claims, a recent ruling by the judge leaned heavily in Cosby’s favor.

Then-Temple University employee Andrea Constand claims that Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her back in 2004, causing many other women to come forward and say similar things happened to them at the hands of Cosby. 13 women were prepared to testify about their assault at the hands of Cosby, but the judge rejected 12 of them from testifying.

The one woman who is still able to testify was an assistant to Cosby’s agent back in 1996, which would make her claims the most recent to the 2004 incident.

The ’96 victim’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said, “Although I agree with the prosecutor’s previous argument that it would have been important for the jury to hear the testimony of all 13 prior bad act witnesses, I am glad that at least one such witness will be able to testify in this case.”

The District Attorney in the case was hoping the testimonies of the 13 women would establish a pattern of “prior bad acts.”

