'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray Enters Plea in Domestic Violence Case

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence in connection to a drunken altercation with his ex-girlfriend in December 2021. Appearing via video link with his attorney after his cardiologist recommended he not travel, according to The Oklahoman, Ratray, who portrayed Macaulay Culkin's onscreen brother Buzz McCallister in the 1990 classic and its 1992 sequel, managed to avoid jail time as he resolved his years-long case in Oklahoma just a month it was delayed when the actor was hospitalized "in critical condition."

Under a plea deal, Ratray pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery, according to The Oklahoman. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a Batterers Intervention Program. He must also undergo a drug and alcohol assessment. The outlet reports Ratray has already completed a required anger management training. He will also have to cover court costs and is forbidden from contacting the victim.

"I am relieved that this chapter in my life is coming to an end, but the scars and trauma will never fully heal. No one should have to endure the fear and pain that I've experienced at the hands of someone they once cared for," Ratray's ex-girlfriend, who did not appear in court, said in an emailed statement read Wednesday. "I want to make it clear that even one incident of domestic abuse is one too many. No one should ever have to endure the physical and emotional abuse that I went through. I hope that by speaking out and sharing my story, I can encourage others to seek help and speak out against domestic violence. I want to send a message that abusers will face consequences for their actions and that victims deserve to be heard and believed."

The guilty plea and sentencing comes years after the actor's initial arrest in December 2021 following a drunken altercation with his ex-girlfriend. At the time, Ratray and the victim were Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con in Oklahoma City. Ratray allegedly became angry with his ex-girlfriend after she gave away free autograph cards to a pair of women at a bar. In paperwork for his guilty plea, Ratray admitted to choking his ex-girlfriend and punching her "after a short break" when they got into another argument as they were staying at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City's Bricktown. The victim, meanwhile, told police that Ratray strangled her with one hand as he kept the other over her mouth. She testified that she thought she was going to die.

Ratray was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022. Jury selection in the case was originally scheduled to begin last month, but the case was delayed after Ratray's attorney told the judge the actor was in "critical condition" at a New York hospital. Details of his hospitalization and current condition are unclear.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.