Bigfoot Sighting In Indonesian Forest Is Setting The Internet Ablaze

This might finally be the moment Bigfoot hunters have been waiting for.

Footage shot in an Indonesian forest shows a burly creature walking upright through a waterfall. Is it actually Bigfoot? Maybe, though most theories place the beast somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While many remain skeptical, Bigfoot hunters believe this clip finally gives some credence to the longstanding legend. The footage shows the creature walking against a stunning backdrop. A cascading waterfall can be seen in the distance along with towering trees and rolling, green hills.

Take a look at the video and decide for yourself!

[ H/T Daily Mail ]