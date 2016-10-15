Big Brother Stars Jordyn Lloyd And Jeff Schroeder Welcome Baby Boy

Alums of ‘Big Brother’ have a new role to tackle – parenting. Jordyn Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder welcomed their son Lawson Keith Schroeder on Thursday.

#family 👪❤️ A photo posted by Jeff Schroeder (@jeffschroeder23) on Oct 13, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

Schroeder announced the birth of his son with a sweet photo on Instagram, captioned “Welcome to the world Lawson Keith Schroeder. @bbjordanlloyddid great! #family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Schroeder, 38, and Lloyd, 29, welcomed the baby boy just six months after they revealed they were secretly married.

“It was really hard keeping it a secret,” Lloyd told ET after the big reveal in April. “None of my girlfriends in Charlotte [North Carolina] knew that I was pregnant, or that we even got married.”

Congrats to the happy couple on the newest member of the family!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com