Big Bang Theory Sneak Peek At Next Episode, The Gang Goes Against The Government

So far the tenth season of Big Bang Theory has been full of big moments and the second episode doesn’t seem to be stopping that trend. This week the characters will have to deal with something bigger than all of them – the US Military.

As it turns out, the guys’ creations have finally been noticed. Colonel Williams of the US Air Force and the Department of Material Command wants to meet with Sheldon, Howard, and Leonard about their quantum gyroscope. Could this be the big break the guys have been waiting for, or could it all blow up in their faces?

What could go wrong with a military contract? Well, like any nerd, the Big Bang guys are familiar with all of the fictional instances where the military gets involved in science and everything ends up badly. The military could want to weaponize their experiment and could kill countless people. Or worse, depending on who you ask in the group, the guys could just not get paid for their discovery!

Meanwhile, Bernadette, Penny, and Amy are dealing with their own issues. As it turns out, someone told Bernadette’s entire office that she was pregnant. This news normally wouldn’t be a big issue, except that should could now be turned down for a big project, hurting her career.

There are big changes happening for everyone on Big Bang Theory, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

[H/T CBS]