Betty White Remains Open To Dating At Age 94

At age 94, legendary actress Betty White has been mostly out of the dating game. However, it’s not by choice.

On Thursday, the Golden Girls star sat down for a chat with Today’s Al Roker. White revealed that she is still looking for eligible bachelors, but that men haven’t been asking her out.

“Nobody asks me,” White said. “Who’s gonna wanna ask out a 94-year-old woman? It just doesn’t happen.”

Al Roker responded by saying that there are definitely interested parties to which White jokingly said, “Well, how old are you?”

White has tied the knot three times. Her first marriage was with TV host Allen Ludden, and it lasted for 18 years until he died after a battle with stomach cancer in 1981, according to Entertainment Weekly.

When thinking about her interactions with men, White believes that her personality is closer to that of her Mary Tyler Moore Show character Sue Ann Nivens as opposed to her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund. She said that it was because “she liked men and so does Betty.”

“It’s a hobby of mine,” White said about interacting with members of the opposite sex. “They might not know it, though.”

Despite her decades of fame, White has said that she “never” takes her success “for granted.”

She even dished on the secret to her longevity in Hollywood: being kind. “I think that you don’t say the hurtful thing even if you’re irritated or upset because that sticks, that sticks around, or that just chips off a little of the other guy’s self-esteem” White said.

White also said, “Everybody should have or cultivate a passion. Don’t be afraid to get really hooked on something, because that will refurbish your entry.”

In 2010, White won her seventh Emmy award for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after hosting Saturday Night Live. The episode with Betty White was one of the most highly-rated ones in the show’s long history. White recently had guest-starring roles on SpongeBob Square Pants and Crowded.

She also reprised her role in Fox’s hit drama Bones.

