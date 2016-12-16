Best Man Dies at Boat Bachelor Party After Being Thrown Overboard as a Joke

A 31-year-old man from London has died after a practical joke went horribly wrong at his best friend’s bachelor party. According to Elite Daily, Nishanthan Gnanathas passed away after his friends jokingly threw him overboard during the boat bachelor party.

The bachelor party was on a yacht in Portugal. Another member of the bridal party thought it would be funny to toss Gnanathas overboard as a joke, but authorities believe he hit his head on the way down and drowned while unconscious.

As soon as they realized something was wrong, his friends dove in after him but had no luck finding him. His body was found six days later.

“I got married about a year earlier,” said the groom, Youssef Ismail. “But we were doing a one-year anniversary party for friends and family because they weren’t there. Nish was my best man.”



The friend who threw the best man overboard had asked the captain if it was safe. When the captain said not while the boat was moving, they waited for the go-ahead once the boat had stopped moving. When the captain said it was fine, they tossed Gnanathas over.

“Nish ended up in the water and hit his head on the way in. Everyone was like ‘Oooh.’ I jumped in, so did Andre, but we couldn’t find him. I think we were on our first beer. We didn’t see it, we heard it. We half expected him to be messing around, to be honest with you,” the groom said.



The coroner ruled out any notions of foul play, saying it was believed to be a misadventure. The local police chief said it was a day the friends would live with for the rest of their lives.

“I have no doubt they will live with this terrible moment for the rest of their lives and that it was an accident and there was absolutely no intention to cause the missing man any harm,” Maritime police chief Malaquais Dominguez said.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family at this time.

