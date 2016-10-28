Bachelor Party Rescues Puppies, Gets Best Party Favors

A bachelor party turned into a puppy party when the groom and his friends found a litter of puppies in the woods.

Mitchel Craddock invited some friends and family to a cabin in Tennessee to celebrate his upcoming wedding. While the men were hanging out in the woods, a stray dog approached them. She hung around for a day and they noticed she had recently given birth to puppies.

After giving the hungry and dehydrated dog food and water, she began to produce milk again, which the men knew meant the puppies had to be nearby. They found the litter hidden in a hole, which the mother was guarding.

Fortunately, the dog was happy to let the men take over caring for the pups.

“We set each pup individually down in front of her, and she nuzzled their faces, and she checked out the pups, and to the person holding them, she gave the look of ‘It’s OK, I trust you,’” Craddock told ABC News.

For the rest of the trip, they took care of the new additions to the party.

“We pooled a bunch of money to buy food and beer. After the third day, our beer fund turned into puppy food fund,” the groom said.

Their rescue mission didn’t end when they headed home to Minnesota. All eight dogs, including the mom, found a home with the wedding party or their family members.

So, what does the bride think of the early wedding present? She loves it.

“I proposed to her with our chocolate Lab, and now it’s our joke that for any of our big life events, we’ll get a dog,” Craddock said.

