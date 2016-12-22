Bachelor In Paradise Star’s Ex-Husband Excited Amanda Stanton And Josh Murray Are Officially Over

It’s official, Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray are officially over. Fans of the show are saddened by this news, but there is one person that is very happy about the announcement – Stanton’s ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.

Buonfiglio is the father of Stanton’s two daughters, Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 2. After he heard the news about Stanton and Murray’s split, it seems that he couldn’t be happier because that means that Murray will no longer be spending time with his daughters.

“Thank God he’s gone from them!” Buonfiglio said about Murray.

Murray, however, is clearly upset about losing the relationship he built with Stanton and Buonfiglio’s two daughters. Since Murray and Stanton got engaged, it was clear that he started to grow close to the family. The two girls were featured in many of his Instagram photos, including a recent one where he hinted at his break-up.

“I will always love this precious little angel,” Murray captioned a photo of him and Kinsley.

Before the split was final, Buonfiglio was in the process of filing new custody paperwork. He said that he was hoping to get more time with his daughters, or at least to have official court papers saying that he was granted more time. Currently, Stanton is allowing him to spend more time with the two girls, but needs it to be “court-documented.”

