‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Splits

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton confirmed to Us Weekly that she and fellow contestant Robby Hayes have split after connecting on season four of the ABC reality show.

“Robby and I are not together,” she said at the End-of-Summer Bachelor Party in Santa Monica on Sept. 6. “I’m not really sure how Robby’s handled the situation.”

Stanton explained that she was “skeptical” about Hayes at first, as he was friends with her ex-fiancé Josh Murray.

“I wasn’t interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he’s friends with Josh,” she added. “We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something.”

BIP viewers could likely have predicted the split, as things appeared shaky between the couple during a preview for the show’s finale.

Stanton, who is mom to daughters Kinsley and Charlie with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, added that she’s focusing on her girls and their school year.

“What people don’t realize I think is, so my ex Nick, the girls’ dad, and I have always been pretty cordial. I mean, we’ve had our moments where we haven’t been. But really for the most part I can say, since we split up almost four years ago, we’ve been pretty good about still being able to be around each other occasionally,” she explained. “I think that’s really good and it makes me really happy that we can do that.”

Photo Credit: ABC