‘The Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Domestic Violence

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton has entered a plea of not guilty in connection to a September domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

“Ms. Stanton was arraigned today,” a representative for the Clark County Court told PEOPLE. “She entered a plea of Not Guilty, and is scheduled for a bench trial on December 12, 2018.”

Stanton, who previously appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 10 after authorities responded to a battery domestic violence call at The Encore hotel in Las Vegas, where the 28-year-old and her friends were staying while celebrating a bachelorette party.

While it was initially reported that the arrest stemmed from a “shove,” police documents released at a later time suggested that the incident had been much more violent. In the documents, Jacobs alleged that Stanton entered the hotel room intoxicated at around 11 p.m. and was angry after he failed to respond to her texts or calls. She then began to “hit him while he was laying in bed” and an argument lasting several hours ensued.

Jacobs went on to claim that Stanton “swung” a hotel phone at him and attempted to kick him before she fell. He then held her down as she continued to scratch and pinch” him. Friends of the couple alerted hotel security to the incident and police were called.

Following her arrest, a representative for Stanton released a statement to Us Weekly explaining that the incident was a misunderstanding.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” the statement read.

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement explained. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Despite the altercation, Stanton and Jacobs have spent plenty of time together. Just days after her arrest, the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo to her Instagram account of the two eating ice cream. More recently, she shared a photo of herself, Jacobs, and her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, visiting the pumpkin patch.