‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Josh Murray Calls Cops on Ex-Fiancée Amanda Stanton

The love this former couple used to have for each other has definitely vanished!

Josh Murray called the police on his ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton in attempts to get back a car he gave her months ago. Murray’s personal assistant, Hayley Watts, confirmed the incident that occurred on March 20.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Irvine Police, there were no arrests made and the situation “basically resolved itself.”

Watts tells Us Weekly: “I was there with a police officer trying to make a peaceful exchange trying to receive the [car] keys from Amanda.”

Back in October, Josh, 32, purchased Amanda a $30,000 Audi Q5, In Touch reports. “Amanda told Josh she wanted to work out the car situation when she got back from vacation,” a source told the site. “But instead of waiting any longer, he called the police the day she got home.”

MORE: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Confirms Split From Josh Murray

Stanton told Us that Murray wanted $30,000 from her, but she offered to take over the car payments from him.

“He wanted to go to the DMV the next day, but I was going out of town and [told him] we could handle when I got back. He said ‘OK’ and we were going to handle it on Tuesday,” Stanton explained to Us. “I got home on Monday night and was cooking dinner for my daughters when there was a knock at the door and it was the police.”

Stanton said she gave him back the car, but questioned why he would involve the police. She added that she was “very cooperative.”

Amanda’s ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, helped her buy a new car the next day. “What Josh did was horrible,” Nick said. “This whole thing shows Josh’s true character.”

Related:

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton Break Up

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting First Child Together

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton’s Daughter Hospitalized