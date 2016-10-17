Azealia Banks Is Getting The Police Involved With Her Incident With Russell Crowe

After Gladiator actor Russell Crowe recently threw Azealia Banks out of a party, the 25-year-old rapper is now getting the police involved to handle the situation.

On Sunday afternoon, Banks went to the Beverly Hills Police Department demanding Russell apologize for the incident. According to TMZ, Crowe’s reps said that he will not be saying that he is sorry because he believes that he did nothing wrong.

The incident took place on October 16 at Crowe’s hotel room. The 52-year-old actor invited around 10 guests to his room for a low-key evening with dinner and music, according to Huffington Post. Banks was a plus one with rapper RZA.

Apparently the evening took a turn for the worst when Banks began insulting Crowe’s music choices, and proceeded to call him and a few others “boring white men.”

A female guest attempted to step in, but witnesses at the party said that the rapper went on to lash out threats at Crowe and his guests. Banks reportedly said, “You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino s**t.”

Crowe stayed calm throughout the entire ordeal according to most reports. However, when Banks reached for a glass and cocked it back, Crowe is said to have wrapped Banks up in a “bear hug” and carry her out of his room. Security guards then removed Banks from the hotel grounds.

A rep for Azaelia Banks, Raymani, posted on Twitter: “A statement has been issued regarding my client Azealia Banks, ‘Azealia is tremendously distraught and disheartened. She is shell shocked…and will speak out on the incident once she has had time to process the brutality and abuseshe was unjustly subjected to.’”

Banks took to Facebook in the early hours of the morning on Monday writing, “I have receipts. Stay tuned.”

Banks also chronicled her account of the sequence of events in a series of Facebook posts. The posts have since been deleted but not before her followers captured screen shots.

