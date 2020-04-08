Bindi Irwin Calls Russell Crowe Family, Reveals His Wedding Gift to Her

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are sending thank you’s and birthday wishes to Russell Crowe. On Monday, the newlyweds took to social media wish the actor a happy birthday as he turned 56, Irwin also revealing the wedding gift that the Crowe family sent: a Port Jackson Fig tree.

“Happy birthday [Russell Cowe]. You’ll always be part of our family,” Irwin wrote alongside a photo of herself and Powell standing next to their wedding gift. “Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary.”

“Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding,” read a note attached to the tree in the second photo included in the gallery. “Love from, Russell Crowe and family.”

While PEOPLE reports that Crowe was on the 200-person guest list for the couple’s wedding, which was initially scheduled to take place on April 4, he and nearly everyone else got cut. With the world currently experiencing a global pandemic, Irwin and Powell instead tied the knot a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland on March 25. The ceremony had only been attended by Irwin’s mother, Terri Irwin, her brother, Robert, and her late father Steve Irwin’s best friend, Wes Mannion, as well as a number of animals.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” Irwin announced. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

Irwin and Powell began dating in 2014 and began a long-distance relationship before Powell eventually made the move to Australia and joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. He dropped to one knee on Irwin’s 21st birthday in July.