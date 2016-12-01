Avatar Sequels Have ‘More Amazing’ Story Says Sigourney Weaver

Avatar may have been a billion-dollar milestone film event for James Cameron and Fox, but the film had many criticisms for its story, which many viewers felt was way too derivative of other movies/stories like Pocahontas, Dances with Wolves, or Fern Gully.

As James Cameron continues work prepping Avatar‘s four (count ’em) planned sequels, we’re starting to hear more about the script from what many would view as a reliable source: franchise star Sigourney Weaver.

Weaver was recently talking to Variety and the subject of Avatar sequels inevitably came up. According Weaver, “In my opinion, the three scripts I’ve read so far are many times more amazing than the first one in terms of their scope. [James Cameron] did a lot of the heavy lifting in the first movie… now he really gets to play.”

Last we heard, the Avatar sequels will rapidly expand the world of Pandora and the surrounding cosmos, starting with a venture beneath the oceans. That’s an exciting premise to hook fans’ interests; however, like with the first film, the execution of the story is what’s going to really matter. A premise cannot carry an entire film all by itself.

20th Century Fox is expected to release Avatar 2 on December 21, 2018.

