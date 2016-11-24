Avatar 2 Release Date Possibly Revealed

It was a quiet change from 20th Century Fox, but a very important one for Avatar fans.



The film company made a number of release date changes to their upcoming titles, including an official one for the release of Avatar 2.

It seems the movie is now set for December 21, 2018, which may seem like a long way off, but just remember how long it took James Cameron to complete the first one.

This means Avatar 2 will be something of a Christmas miracle come 2018, providing viewers an escape to another magical world.

20th Century Fox also made some release date changes for two untitled Marvel movies, scheduled for November 2, 2018 and February 14, 2019. But they also removed an untitled Marvel movie slated for October 6, 2017.

Are you excited for the upcoming Avatar film?

[ H/T Deadline ]