Astronaut Who Walked On Moon Reveals Shocking Information About Aliens

Alan Bean, one of only 12 people to have walked on the moon, has spoken out about aliens and gave shocking insight as to the existence of extraterrestrial beings.

The 85-year-old spaceman was the fourth man to ever walk on the moon as a part of Apollo 12 back on November 14, 1969. In total, Bean has spent 1,671 hours and 45 minutes in space, 10 hours and 26 minutes of which were spent on the moon or in Earth’s orbit, according to New York Post.

Given that he has had a wide breadth of experience in space, Alan Bean has developed his own theories about the potential for the existence of aliens.

“I do not believe that anyone from outer space has ever visited the Earth,” Bean said while talking with news.com.au in Houston, Texas.

“One of the reasons I don’t believe they have been here is that civilizations that are more advanced are more altruistic and friendly — like Earth, which is better than it used to be — so they would have landed and said, ‘We come in peace and we know from our studies you have cancer that kills people, we solved that problem 50 years ago, here’s the gadget we put on a person’s chest that will cure it, we will show you how to make it.’”

“Just like some day, say 1,000 years from now, when we can go to another star and see a planet, that’s what we would do because we will know how to cure cancer, cure birth defects, so we would teach them.”

Even though he believes that no life forms from outer space have ever visited earth, Bean is of the opinion that humans are not alone in the galaxy.

“There’s so many billions of stars and these stars have planets around them, so there must be statistically many planets around many stars that have formed life,” he said.

“Maybe some of them are like our life was 100,000 years ago, and some of them are like we are now, and there are probably some out there that are 10,000 years in the future from where we are now.”

What are your thoughts about what Alan Bean had to say about the existence of aliens?

